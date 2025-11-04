Live Radio
Sila: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 6:10 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sila Realty Trust Inc. (SILA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $31.1 million, or 56 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $11.6 million, or 21 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Tampa, Florida, posted revenue of $49.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SILA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SILA

