Sila: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sila Realty Trust Inc. (SILA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $31.1 million, or 56 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $11.6 million, or 21 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Tampa, Florida, posted revenue of $49.8 million in the period.

