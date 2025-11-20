Shoe Carnival: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Thursday reported net income of…

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) on Thursday reported net income of $14.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Mill, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 53 cents.

The footwear retailer posted revenue of $297.2 million in the period.

Shoe Carnival expects full-year earnings to be $1.80 to $2.10 per share.

