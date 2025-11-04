Revolve Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — CERRITOS, Calif. (AP) — Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $21.2 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Cerritos, California-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 24 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The online women’s fashion retailer posted revenue of $295.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.8 million.

