Radian: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Radian Group Inc. (RDN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $141.4 million in…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Radian Group Inc. (RDN) on Tuesday reported earnings of $141.4 million in its third quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were $1.15 per share.

The mortgage insurer posted revenue of $303.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $301.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.