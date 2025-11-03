Precision BioSciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Monday reported a loss of $21.8 million…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Monday reported a loss of $21.8 million in its third quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.84 per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $13,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DTIL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DTIL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.