Post Holdings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $51 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The cereal maker posted revenue of $2.25 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $335.7 million, or $5.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.16 billion.

