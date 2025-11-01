Police, National Guard clear Halloween crowd gathered in Washington’s Navy Yard neighborhood

WASHINGTON (AP) — A crowd of young people gathered on Halloween night in Washington’s Navy Yard neighborhood was run out…

WASHINGTON (AP) — A crowd of young people gathered on Halloween night in Washington’s Navy Yard neighborhood was run out of a park area by police and National Guard members after authorities said some people were engaged in disorderly conduct.

The Metropolitan Police Department says young people converged on the park Friday night and that the gathering remained peaceful as the crowd grew to several hundred.

But as night wore on, some people took part in fights, disrupted the flow of traffic and ignored instructions to remain on sidewalks, leading authorities to close streets and restore order, police said.

A video posted on X captured the chaotic scene as people in uniforms ran on foot after those who had gathered there.

At least five people ranging in age from 14 to 18 were arrested, including one suspected of possessing a knife and two suspected of failing to obey officers and resisting arrest.

