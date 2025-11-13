Phoenix New Media: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WANGJING, China (AP) — WANGJING, China (AP) — Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Thursday reported a loss of $690,000…

WANGJING, China (AP) — WANGJING, China (AP) — Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) on Thursday reported a loss of $690,000 in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wangjing, China-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 16 cents per share.

The online media company posted revenue of $28.2 million in the period.

