Ormat Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $24.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had net income of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 37 cents per share.

The geothermal company posted revenue of $249.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233.5 million.

Ormat Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $960 million to $980 million.

