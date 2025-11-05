OPENLANE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $47.9 million in its…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $47.9 million in its third quarter.

The Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 35 cents per share.

The used and salvaged vehicle auctioneer posted revenue of $498.4 million in the period.

OPENLANE expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.22 to $1.26 per share.

