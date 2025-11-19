Oddity Tech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of…

TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-JAFFA, Israel (AP) — Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $17.7 million.

The Tel aviv-Jaffa, Israel-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 40 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The online retailer of cosmetics and beauty products posted revenue of $147.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $146.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Oddity Tech expects its per-share earnings to range from 11 cents to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $149 million to $152 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Oddity Tech expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.10 to $2.12 per share, with revenue ranging from $806 million to $809 million.

