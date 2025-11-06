Nu Skin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Thursday reported net income of $17.1…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — PROVO, Utah (AP) — Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) on Thursday reported net income of $17.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Provo, Utah-based company said it had net income of 34 cents.

The seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model posted revenue of $364.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Nu Skin said it expects revenue in the range of $365 million to $400 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.25 to $1.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NUS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.