Northern Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (AP) — CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (AP) — Northern Technologies International Corp. (NTIC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Circle Pines, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The rust and corrosion prevention company posted revenue of $22.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18,000. Revenue was reported as $84.2 million.

