MGE: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) on Wednesday reported profit of $44.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $1.22.

The public utility holding company posted revenue of $175.7 million in the period.

