Mercury Systems: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The maker of processing systems and software posted revenue of $225.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $207 million.

