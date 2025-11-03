Medifast: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its third…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its third quarter.

The Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $89.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Medifast said it expects revenue in the range of $65 million to $80 million.

