Medicare Grocery Allowance: What to Know

If you feel like you’ve been paying more money for less food lately, you’re not alone. Recent inflation and supply chain pressures have pushed up the prices of many items at supermarkets nationwide.

These increases can be difficult for anyone to manage, but the rising cost of food can be especially challenging for seniors on fixed incomes. However, the Medicare grocery allowance — a benefit that may help offset some of the costs of healthy foods for seniors — can help.

Here, we’ll walk through everything you need to know about the Medicare grocery allowance offered by some Medicare Advantage plans.

Is the Medicare Grocery Allowance Real?

The Medicare grocery allowance is a supplemental benefit offered by some Medicare Advantage plans. It provides those who are eligible with a credit, usually a prepaid debit card, that can be used to buy certain healthy foods.

For seniors struggling to make ends meet, the concept of a grocery allowance connected to their Medicare benefits is appealing. However, it’s not available with every plan.

Which Medicare Plans Offer a Grocery Allowance?

“Original Medicare (parts A and B) does not offer any grocery allowances, but some of the Medicare Advantage plans do,” notes Stephanie Pogue, a St. Louis-based certified Medicare insurance planner and CEO of St. Louis Insurance Group in Chesterfield, Missouri.

Certain Medicare Advantage SNPs may offer a grocery allowance. These plans include:

— Chronic Condition SNPs (C-SNPs), designed for people with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes or congestive heart failure

— Dual Special Needs Plans (D-SNPs), specifically for beneficiaries who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid

— Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), a Medicare and Medicaid program available in some states for people aged 55 and older who meet certain health and income requirements.

Grocery allowance availability by plan type

Type of Plan Grocery Card Available? Original Medicare (Part A and Part B) No Medicare Advantage (Part C) Yes, depending on the details of the specific plan Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) Yes, this is the most common type provider of a medicare grocery card Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNPs) Yes, people with specific qualifying chronic illnesses like diabetes and heart failure, may qualify for a grocery card Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) Yes, depending on the details of the specific plan

Who Qualifies for a Medicare Grocery Allowance?

Not everyone will qualify for a Medicare grocery allowance, even if they have a Medicare Advantage plan that includes this option.

“The commercials and telemarketers make it seem like everyone qualifies,” Pogue says.

But in reality, the grocery allowance is usually only offered to individuals who meet certain criteria, says Whitney Stidom, vice president of consumer enablement with eHealth Inc., a health insurance broker and online resource provider headquartered in Austin. “People with certain chronic conditions may be eligible for Medicare Advantage plans that include a grocery allowance, which can offer important financial assistance to help make healthy eating more attainable.”

There are 15 categories of chronic conditions that make people eligible for C-SNPs:

— Chronic alcohol and other drug dependence

— Some autoimmune disorders, such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis

— Cancer

— Some cardiovascular disorders, such as coronary artery disease and cardiac arrhythmias

— Chronic heart failure

— Dementia

— Diabetes

— End-stage liver disease

— End-stage kidney disease

— Some blood disorders, such as sickle-cell disease or hemophilia

— HIV/AIDS

— Some chronic lung disorders, such as asthma and emphysema

— Some chronic and disabling mental health conditions, such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorders

— Some neurological disorders, such as multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease

— Stroke

C-SNP plans are becoming increasingly popular with more than 1.1 million people switching to them over the past year, Stidom says. “Even so, many older Americans overlook these specialized plans, given 68% of Medicare beneficiaries have two or more chronic conditions, yet fewer than 5% of enrollees are in a C-SNP,” she explains.

But, “not all C-SNP plans are identical, as many feature different in-network care providers and additional resources tailored to meet the needs of people with chronic conditions,” Stidom cautions. “For instance, some C-SNPs may provide additional resources for people with diabetes, including improved coverage for blood glucose monitoring supplies or access to lifestyle programs focused on improving nutrition and exercise habits.”

If you’re unsure about your eligibility or the best plan for you, it’s advisable to seek guidance from a local licensed agent. They can help you navigate the options and choose the best Medicare coverage for your needs.

How to Apply for the Medicare Food Allowance

If your Medicare Advantage plan offers a grocery allowance, contact the carrier to find out if you’re eligible for the program. You’ll likely need to meet certain requirements, such as having a chronic condition or meeting specific income criteria. Your plan’s representative can walk you through the process of getting your Medicare grocery card.

How Does the Medicare Advantage Grocery Benefit Work?

In most cases, enrollees receive a prepaid card, often referred to as a Medicare food card, and a grocery allowance is typically credited to the card every month. Some plans offer these allowances on a quarterly or annual basis, and they can be used for certain eligible food and grocery items.

“Most plans that offer this benefit will send beneficiaries a card that they can use at participating stores, including many national and regional markets,” Stidom notes.

Bob Rees, chief sales officer with eHealth Inc., says the food allowance card for seniors on Medicare makes it easy to pay for groceries at the store, but don’t confuse it with a Medicare flex card, which some Medicare Advantage plans also offer.

The Medicare flex card is a prepaid card that you can use to pay for certain health care services and products, such as hearing aids, eyeglasses and over-the-counter medications. The concept of using a Medicare flex card at the store to cover your expenses is similar to the grocery allowance but follows different rules.

What Is the Average Medicare Grocery Allowance?

The dollar value of the Medicare grocery allowance varies by plan and typically ranges from $25 to $200 per month. While marketers may exaggerate the value, the benefit may be much more modest. Still, any extra money can make a difference in your ability to afford healthy foods.

With some plans, the allowance may need to be used within the month, Stidom says. In other words, use it or lose it. Other plans, however, allow members to roll over unused funds from month to month, though usually not from year to year.

What Can I Buy With the Medicare Grocery Allowance?

You can use this grocery store allowance for essential and healthy food items, including:

— Fruits and vegetables

— Beans and healthy grains

— Dairy products

— Eggs

— Soup

— Meat and seafood

— Canned foods

— Frozen foods

— Cereal

— Flour, sugar and other staples

— Salad kits

What Does the Medicare Grocery Allowance Not Cover?

Because the benefit is intended to support healthy living, there are some items you might find at the grocery store that the allowance won’t cover, Stidom adds. Excluded items include:

— Nonfood items

— Alcohol

— Tobacco

— Desserts and fresh baked goods

— Pet supplies

— Baby formula

— Candy

— Chips

— Soda

Should You Get a Medicare Advantage Plan With a Grocery Allowance?

If making ends meet and affording healthy food is a challenge, it might be worth enrolling in a Medicare Advantage SNP that includes a grocery allowance.

However, you’ll need to weigh whether that benefit is worth the premium cost.

Also, keep in mind that the grocery benefit is not part of original Medicare or most Medicare Advantage plans. If someone offers you a debit card for groceries and you are sure that you wouldn’t qualify for a SNP, it’s probably a scam.

Is the Medicare Grocery Allowance Available Every Year?

If you rely on a Medicare grocery allowance, “pay careful attention during this fall’s open enrollment period,” Rees advises.

Your carrier will notify you of any adjustments in coverage with an “Annual Notice of Change” letter. If your plan no longer offers the grocery allowance, you can always shop around for a new plan.

Other Options for Help With Food Expenses

The Medicare grocery allowance isn’t the only option for seniors who need help affording good quality foods. Here are some other food assistance programs that might be able to help.

— Meals on Wheels America. Meals on Wheels is a long-standing network of more than 5,000 community-based programs across the United States that provide meals to homebound seniors. The organization feeds more than 2 million seniors annually and provides essential social interaction through community volunteers.

— SNAP. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides food benefits to low-income families to help them afford nutritious food. The National Council on Aging reports that the SNAP program helps about 5 million older adults afford healthy food. Though SNAP has been impacted by the government shutdown in fall 2025, when the government reopens, disruptions to SNAP benefits should dissipate.

— Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. The SFMNP is a program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that provides coupons for fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey, which can be used at farmers markets, roadside stands and community farms. Unfortunately, the program isn’t available in every state.

— Commodity Supplemental Food Program. Also from the USDA, the CSFP provides a monthly package of healthy food to local agencies for pickup or, in some locations, delivery. This program also isn’t available in every state.

FAQs

Do Medicare supplement plans offer Medicare grocery benefits?

No. Medicare supplement plans, also called Medigap, are extra insurance that seniors can purchase through a private health insurance company to offset some out-of-pocket costs of original Medicare (parts A and B). You can only buy Medigap if you’re enrolled in original Medicare. The grocery benefit is only available with some Medicare Advantage plans, not original Medicare.

How do I qualify for the Medicare grocery benefit?

The Medicare grocery benefit is not available through original Medicare (parts A and B). It’s offered as a supplemental benefit by some Medicare Advantage (part C) plans, particularly Special Needs Plans (SNPs). To qualify for a Medicare grocery benefit, you must be enrolled in a Medicare Advantage D-SNP or C-SNP that offers this benefit. Individuals with certain health conditions, such as diabetes, cancer, heart disease and kidney disease, among other chronic conditions, may qualify for this benefit. Some Medicare Advantage plans also make meal delivery benefits available to members after being in the hospital or a nursing home.

Where can I use my Medicare food card to buy groceries?

Check your plan for details about where you can use your Medicare food card to buy groceries. Not all retailers accept them, and your plan may limit the locations where you can use this benefit.

