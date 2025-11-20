Matthews International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.5 million in its…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matthews International Corp. (MATW) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 50 cents per share.

The global provider of industrial technologies, memorialization products and brand solutions posted revenue of $318.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $24.5 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.5 billion.

