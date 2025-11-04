Match Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $160.7 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $160.7 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The media and internet company posted revenue of $914.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $915 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Match Group said it expects revenue in the range of $865 million to $875 million.

