Marriott: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $728 million.…

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott International Inc. (MAR) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $728 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $2.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.47 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.

The hotel company posted revenue of $6.49 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Marriott expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.54 to $2.62.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.98 to $10.06 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MAR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.