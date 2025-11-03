Magnachip: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) on Monday reported a…

CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) on Monday reported a loss of $13.1 million in its third quarter.

The Cheongju-Si, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 1 cent per share.

The chip products maker posted revenue of $45.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Magnachip said it expects revenue in the range of $38.5 million to $42.5 million.

