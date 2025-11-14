Lunai Bioworks: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lunai Bioworks Inc. (LNAI) on Friday reported profit of $2.8 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lunai Bioworks Inc. (LNAI) on Friday reported profit of $2.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 13 cents.

