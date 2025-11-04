Lumentum: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4.2 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.10 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The optical networking products maker posted revenue of $533.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $526.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Lumentum expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.30 to $1.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $630 million to $670 million for the fiscal second quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LITE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LITE

