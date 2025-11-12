LogicMark: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LogicMark, Inc. (LGMKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LogicMark, Inc. (LGMKD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of $2.21 per share.

The biometric authentication company posted revenue of $2.9 million in the period.

