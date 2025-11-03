Lattice: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.8 million.…

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.8 million.

The Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $133.3 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $133 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Lattice expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 34 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $138 million to $148 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

