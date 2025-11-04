Kinross Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $584.9 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 44 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period.

