Karat Packing: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHINO, Calif. (AP) — CHINO, Calif. (AP) — Karat Packing Inc. (KRT) on Thursday reported profit of $7.3 million in its third quarter.

The Chino, California-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 37 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $124.5 million in the period.

