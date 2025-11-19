JOYY: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (JOYY) on Wednesday reported profit of $62 million in its third quarter.…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — JOYY Inc. (JOYY) on Wednesday reported profit of $62 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.36 per share.

The social media company posted revenue of $540.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, JOYY said it expects revenue in the range of $563 million to $578 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JOYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JOYY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.