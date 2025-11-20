Jacobs Solutions: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $122.3 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $122.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1.75 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The construction and technical services company posted revenue of $3.15 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $289.3 million, or $2.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.03 billion.

Jacobs Solutions expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.90 to $7.30 per share.

