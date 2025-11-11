Iridex: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Iridex Corp. (IRIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.6…

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Iridex Corp. (IRIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The medical laser company posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRIX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.