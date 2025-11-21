Integrated Electrical Services: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Friday reported net income…

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Integrated Electrical Services Inc. (IESC) on Friday reported net income of $100.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had net income of $4.99. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.77 per share.

The communications and technology company posted revenue of $897.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $303.1 million, or $15.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.37 billion.

