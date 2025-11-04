Integral Ad Science: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $7 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 7 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The digital advertising verification company posted revenue of $154.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.4 million.

