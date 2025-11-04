Innospec: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Innospec Inc. (IOSP) on Tuesday reported profit of $12.9 million in its…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Innospec Inc. (IOSP) on Tuesday reported profit of $12.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.12 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $441.9 million in the period.

