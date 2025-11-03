Ichor Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Monday reported a loss of $22.9 million…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Monday reported a loss of $22.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $239.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $235.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Ichor Holdings expects its results to range from a loss of 14 cents per share to earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $210 million to $230 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICHR

