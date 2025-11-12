Ibotta: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ibotta Inc. (IBTA) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.5 million in its third quarter.…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ibotta Inc. (IBTA) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.5 million in its third quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The digital company that offers consumers rewards and rebates posted revenue of $83.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Ibotta said it expects revenue in the range of $80 million to $85 million.

