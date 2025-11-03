IAC: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Monday reported a loss of $21.9 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Monday reported a loss of $21.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The Y posted revenue of $589.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $601.8 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAC

