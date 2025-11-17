Helmerich & Payne: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) on Monday reported a loss of $57.4…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) on Monday reported a loss of $57.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment costs and asset impairment costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The oil and gas well-drilling contractor posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $975.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $163.7 million, or $1.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.75 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.