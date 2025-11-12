Great Elm: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Group (GEG) on Wednesday reported…

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Group (GEG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents.

The holding company that invests in businesses and assets posted revenue of $10.8 million in the period.

