Grains mostly higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Dec. corn gained 10.25 cents at $4.33 a bushel. Dec. wheat gained 2.25 cents at $5.29 a bushel. Dec. oats was down 19 cents at $2.96 a bushel. Jan. soybeans rose by 6.75 cents at $11.32 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up 2.8 cents at $2.11 a pound. Jan. feeder cattle gained 6.33 cents at $3.15 a pound. Dec. hogs was up 2 cents at $.81 a pound.

