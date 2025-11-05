Geron: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Geron Corp. (GERN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.4…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Geron Corp. (GERN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $18.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $47.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52.5 million.

