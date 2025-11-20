Geospace Technologies: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 71 cents.

The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $30.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $9.7 million, or 76 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $110.8 million.

