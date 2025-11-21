PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Playoffs= Class 1= Region 1B Semifinal= Riverheads 29, Sussex Central 12 Region Semifinal= Buffalo Gap 52, Altavista…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 1=

Region 1B Semifinal=

Riverheads 29, Sussex Central 12

Region Semifinal=

Buffalo Gap 52, Altavista 29

Eastside 46, Honaker 8

Essex 40, Northumberland 14

George Wythe 27, Giles 8

Grayson County 34, Craig County 13

Rappahannock 55, Northampton 18

Class 2=

Region Semifinal=

Armstrong 21, TJHS 14

Glenvar 27, Radford 3

Gretna 56, Floyd County 55

Poquoson 42, Southampton 6

Strasburg 35, Woodstock Central 6

Stuarts Draft 20, Buckingham County 13

Class 3=

Region Semifinal=

Heritage (Lynchburg) 35, Turner Ashby 14

Kettle Run 35, Brentsville 12

Lake Taylor 42, I. C. Norcom High School 13

Liberty Christian 22, Wilson Memorial 3

Lord Botetourt 35, William Byrd 21

Magna Vista 64, Carroll County 28

Petersburg 20, Hopewell 7

Skyline 14, Culpeper 13, OT

Class 4=

Region Semifinal=

GW-Danville 41, Sherando 21

Lafayette 35, Smithfield 6

Loudoun County 14, Heritage (Leesburg) 13

Loudoun Valley 31, Woodgrove 21

Varina 34, Dinwiddie 0

Class 5=

Region Semifinal=

Green Run 28, Salem-Va. Beach 7

Hermitage 28, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 25

Highland Springs 37, William Fleming 7

Indian River 42, Frank Cox 3

King’s Fork High School 45, Bethel 28

Maury 42, Warwick 10

Riverbend 56, Potomac Falls 0

Stone Bridge 41, John Champe 0

Class 6=

Region Semifinal=

James Madison 35, Centreville 34, OT

Lake Braddock 33, South County 24

North Stafford 21, Battlefield 6

Oscar Smith 50, Lloyd C. Bird 0

Thomas Dale 27, Manchester 21

West Springfield 28, Fairfax 7

Westfield 31, South Lakes 21

Woodbridge 35, Colonial Forge 34

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

