PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 1=
Region 1B Semifinal=
Riverheads 29, Sussex Central 12
Region Semifinal=
Buffalo Gap 52, Altavista 29
Eastside 46, Honaker 8
Essex 40, Northumberland 14
George Wythe 27, Giles 8
Grayson County 34, Craig County 13
Rappahannock 55, Northampton 18
Class 2=
Region Semifinal=
Armstrong 21, TJHS 14
Glenvar 27, Radford 3
Gretna 56, Floyd County 55
Poquoson 42, Southampton 6
Strasburg 35, Woodstock Central 6
Stuarts Draft 20, Buckingham County 13
Class 3=
Region Semifinal=
Heritage (Lynchburg) 35, Turner Ashby 14
Kettle Run 35, Brentsville 12
Lake Taylor 42, I. C. Norcom High School 13
Liberty Christian 22, Wilson Memorial 3
Lord Botetourt 35, William Byrd 21
Magna Vista 64, Carroll County 28
Petersburg 20, Hopewell 7
Skyline 14, Culpeper 13, OT
Class 4=
Region Semifinal=
GW-Danville 41, Sherando 21
Lafayette 35, Smithfield 6
Loudoun County 14, Heritage (Leesburg) 13
Loudoun Valley 31, Woodgrove 21
Varina 34, Dinwiddie 0
Class 5=
Region Semifinal=
Green Run 28, Salem-Va. Beach 7
Hermitage 28, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 25
Highland Springs 37, William Fleming 7
Indian River 42, Frank Cox 3
King’s Fork High School 45, Bethel 28
Maury 42, Warwick 10
Riverbend 56, Potomac Falls 0
Stone Bridge 41, John Champe 0
Class 6=
Region Semifinal=
James Madison 35, Centreville 34, OT
Lake Braddock 33, South County 24
North Stafford 21, Battlefield 6
Oscar Smith 50, Lloyd C. Bird 0
Thomas Dale 27, Manchester 21
West Springfield 28, Fairfax 7
Westfield 31, South Lakes 21
Woodbridge 35, Colonial Forge 34
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
