PREP FOOTBALL=
Paul VI 32, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 29
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 1=
Region Quarterfinal=
Altavista 71, Cumberland 6
Buffalo Gap 21, Luray 6
Chilhowie 23, Twin Springs 6
Craig County 27, Bath County 0
Eastside 50, Rural Retreat 20
George Wythe 48, Narrows 19
Giles 39, Auburn 20
Grayson County 42, Parry McCluer 7
Honaker 56, Northwood 19
Northampton 43, Colonial Beach 8
Northumberland 7, Middlesex 3
Rappahannock def. West Point, forfeit
Riverheads 42, Brunswick 6
Rye Cove 61, Holston 14
Sussex Central 48, Surry County 0
Class 2=
Region Quarterfinal=
Armstrong 49, Nottoway 8
Floyd County 26, James River-Buchanan 21
Glenvar 50, Nelson County 0
Graham 31, Gate City 14
Gretna 57, Dan River 14
Lebanon 38, Virginia 34
Poquoson 44, Greensville County 6
Radford 44, Appomattox 7
Ridgeview 42, Richlands 14
Southampton 44, Lunenburg Central 30
Stuarts Draft 56, Madison County 18
TJHS 42, King William 8
Woodstock Central 31, Fort Defiance 7
Class 3=
Region Quarterfinal=
Brentsville 48, James Monroe 12
Carroll County 27, Northside 21
Culpeper 49, Goochland 0
Heritage (Lynchburg) 49, Western Albemarle 10
Hopewell 27, New Kent 14
I. C. Norcom High School 20, Tabb 7
Kettle Run 63, Warren County 9
Lake Taylor 49, Colonial Heights 6
Liberty Christian 14, Broadway 12
Lord Botetourt 42, Cave Spring 7
Magna Vista 56, Abingdon 10
Petersburg 40, York 7
Skyline 22, Meridian 8
Turner Ashby 42, Alleghany 16
William Byrd 38, Bassett 10
Wilson Memorial 41, Fluvanna 29
Class 4=
Region Quarterfinal=
Dinwiddie 49, Hanover 14
GW-Danville 44, Blacksburg 7
Hampton 59, Manor High School 0
Heritage (Leesburg) 26, Broad Run 18
Huguenot 52, Spotsylvania 10
Jefferson Forest 33, E.C. Glass 7
Lafayette 40, Denbigh 0
Louisa 28, Caroline 7
Sherando 56, James Wood 35
Varina 47, Courtland 6
Woodgrove 56, Tuscarora 10
Class 5=
Region Quarterfinal=
Bethel 28, Nansemond River 18
Frank Cox 42, Kellam 7
Green Run 36, Deep Creek 14
Hermitage 26, Midlothian 14
Highland Springs 28, Glen Allen 9
Indian River 47, Kempsville 14
John Champe 28, Briar Woods 17
King’s Fork High School 38, Granby 6
Maury 64, Woodside 6
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 38, Franklin County 7
Potomac Falls 37, Lightridge 22
Salem-Va. Beach 28, Bayside 19
Warwick 43, Norview 0
William Fleming 46, Douglas Freeman 6
Class 6=
Region Quarterfinal=
Battlefield 27, Forest Park 16
Centreville 42, George C. Marshall 31
Colonial Forge 35, Gar-Field 0
Fairfax 18, Alexandria City 13
James Madison 42, Langley 32
Lake Braddock 34, Mount Vernon 13
Lloyd C. Bird 35, Western Branch 7
Manchester 38, Landstown 28
North Stafford 52, Independence 14
South County 45, Falls Church 0
South Lakes 24, Yorktown 17
West Springfield 48, West Potomac 13
Westfield 56, Washington-Liberty 28
Woodbridge 41, Patriot 21
