PREP FOOTBALL= Paul VI 32, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 29 VHSL Playoffs= Class 1= Region Quarterfinal= Altavista 71, Cumberland 6 Buffalo…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Paul VI 32, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 29

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 1=

Region Quarterfinal=

Altavista 71, Cumberland 6

Buffalo Gap 21, Luray 6

Chilhowie 23, Twin Springs 6

Craig County 27, Bath County 0

Eastside 50, Rural Retreat 20

George Wythe 48, Narrows 19

Giles 39, Auburn 20

Grayson County 42, Parry McCluer 7

Honaker 56, Northwood 19

Northampton 43, Colonial Beach 8

Northumberland 7, Middlesex 3

Rappahannock def. West Point, forfeit

Riverheads 42, Brunswick 6

Rye Cove 61, Holston 14

Sussex Central 48, Surry County 0

Class 2=

Region Quarterfinal=

Armstrong 49, Nottoway 8

Floyd County 26, James River-Buchanan 21

Glenvar 50, Nelson County 0

Graham 31, Gate City 14

Gretna 57, Dan River 14

Lebanon 38, Virginia 34

Poquoson 44, Greensville County 6

Radford 44, Appomattox 7

Ridgeview 42, Richlands 14

Southampton 44, Lunenburg Central 30

Stuarts Draft 56, Madison County 18

TJHS 42, King William 8

Woodstock Central 31, Fort Defiance 7

Class 3=

Region Quarterfinal=

Brentsville 48, James Monroe 12

Carroll County 27, Northside 21

Culpeper 49, Goochland 0

Heritage (Lynchburg) 49, Western Albemarle 10

Hopewell 27, New Kent 14

I. C. Norcom High School 20, Tabb 7

Kettle Run 63, Warren County 9

Lake Taylor 49, Colonial Heights 6

Liberty Christian 14, Broadway 12

Lord Botetourt 42, Cave Spring 7

Magna Vista 56, Abingdon 10

Petersburg 40, York 7

Skyline 22, Meridian 8

Turner Ashby 42, Alleghany 16

William Byrd 38, Bassett 10

Wilson Memorial 41, Fluvanna 29

Class 4=

Region Quarterfinal=

Dinwiddie 49, Hanover 14

GW-Danville 44, Blacksburg 7

Hampton 59, Manor High School 0

Heritage (Leesburg) 26, Broad Run 18

Huguenot 52, Spotsylvania 10

Jefferson Forest 33, E.C. Glass 7

Lafayette 40, Denbigh 0

Louisa 28, Caroline 7

Sherando 56, James Wood 35

Varina 47, Courtland 6

Woodgrove 56, Tuscarora 10

Class 5=

Region Quarterfinal=

Bethel 28, Nansemond River 18

Frank Cox 42, Kellam 7

Green Run 36, Deep Creek 14

Hermitage 26, Midlothian 14

Highland Springs 28, Glen Allen 9

Indian River 47, Kempsville 14

John Champe 28, Briar Woods 17

King’s Fork High School 38, Granby 6

Maury 64, Woodside 6

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 38, Franklin County 7

Potomac Falls 37, Lightridge 22

Salem-Va. Beach 28, Bayside 19

Warwick 43, Norview 0

William Fleming 46, Douglas Freeman 6

Class 6=

Region Quarterfinal=

Battlefield 27, Forest Park 16

Centreville 42, George C. Marshall 31

Colonial Forge 35, Gar-Field 0

Fairfax 18, Alexandria City 13

James Madison 42, Langley 32

Lake Braddock 34, Mount Vernon 13

Lloyd C. Bird 35, Western Branch 7

Manchester 38, Landstown 28

North Stafford 52, Independence 14

South County 45, Falls Church 0

South Lakes 24, Yorktown 17

West Springfield 48, West Potomac 13

Westfield 56, Washington-Liberty 28

Woodbridge 41, Patriot 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.