PREP FOOTBALL=

Albemarle 33, Monticello 21

Alleghany 35, Fort Defiance 21

Amherst County 74, Liberty 6

Atlantic Shores Christian 39, Isle of Wight Academy 0

Atlee 49, Mechanicsville 0

Battlefield 42, Osbourn 12

Brentsville 42, Warren County 0

Broadway 42, East Rockingham 0

Brooke Point 46, Mountain View 34

Buckingham County 43, Amelia County 0

Cave Spring 28, Christiansburg 7

Charlottesville 25, Orange County 14

Chilhowie 40, Patrick Henry 7

Christchurch 13, Norfolk Christian School 6

Churchland 46, Booker T. Washington 6

Cosby 51, Monacan 20

Courtland 26, Culpeper 13

Deep Run 36, J.R. Tucker 0

Denbigh 35, Kecoughtan 7

E.C. Glass 32, Rustburg 7

Eastern View 44, Chancellor 20

Essex 49, Colonial Beach 0

Fluvanna 24, Goochland 21

Franklin County 24, William Byrd 21

GW-Danville 50, Tunstall 8

Gate City 42, Central Wise 6

Giles 1, Galax 0

Grayson County 47, Auburn 0

Gretna 30, Appomattox 2

Hedgesville, W.Va. 21, Dominion 13

Heritage (Lynchburg) 35, Liberty Christian 33

Honaker 48, Northwood 30

Hopewell 26, Matoaca 20

Hurley 44, Castlewood 6

Independence 22, Gainesville 21

James River 14, Patrick County 7

Jefferson Forest 41, Brookville 13

John Handley 35, James Wood 23

Lake Braddock 35, Fairfax 0

Loudoun Valley 47, Tuscarora 0

Louisa 58, Western Albemarle 41

Luray 36, Clarke County 13

Magna Vista 42, Halifax County 0

Manchester 61, Richmond Arts 0

Maury 57, Manor High School 8

Nandua 20, West Point 0

Narrows 42, Craig County 21

Nelson County 29, Chatham 12

New Kent 45, Grafton 35

North Cross 47, Va. Episcopal 0

North Stafford 41, Stafford 0

Northside 34, Staunton River 14

Osbourn Park 24, Unity Reed 8

Parry McCluer High School 28, Bath County 12

Patrick Henry 56, Pulaski County 0

Patriot 35, Gar-Field 28

Phoebus 47, Woodside 6

PikeView, W.Va. 52, Roanoke Catholic 20

Powhatan 35, Clover Hill 8

Prince Edward County def. John Marshall, forfeit

Radford 44, Floyd County 21

Ridgeview 35, Perry Co. Central, Ky. 7

Riverbend 43, Massaponax 14

Riverheads 26, Staunton 0

Rye Cove 40, J.I. Burton 7

Salem 56, Hidden Valley 7

Sidwell Friends, D.C. 34, TJ-Alexandria 0

Skyline 43, Meridian 33

Smithfield 49, Gloucester 0

South County 20, West Potomac 7

Spotsylvania 17, James Monroe 8

Stone Bridge 58, Freedom-South Riding 0

Strasburg 56, Madison County 13

Stuarts Draft 35, Buffalo Gap 27

Sussex Central 28, Brunswick 8

Turner Ashby 41, Rocktown 0

Union 46, Abingdon 7

Warhill 36, Tabb 14

West Springfield 35, Alexandria City 0

William Fleming 46, Lord Botetourt 0

William Monroe 40, Harrisonburg 21

Wilson Memorial 47, Waynesboro 7

Woodbridge 47, Potomac 6

Woodstock Central 41, Page County 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Manassas Park vs. Kettle Run, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

