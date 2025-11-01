PREP FOOTBALL=
Albemarle 33, Monticello 21
Alleghany 35, Fort Defiance 21
Amherst County 74, Liberty 6
Atlantic Shores Christian 39, Isle of Wight Academy 0
Atlee 49, Mechanicsville 0
Battlefield 42, Osbourn 12
Brentsville 42, Warren County 0
Broadway 42, East Rockingham 0
Brooke Point 46, Mountain View 34
Buckingham County 43, Amelia County 0
Cave Spring 28, Christiansburg 7
Charlottesville 25, Orange County 14
Chilhowie 40, Patrick Henry 7
Christchurch 13, Norfolk Christian School 6
Churchland 46, Booker T. Washington 6
Cosby 51, Monacan 20
Courtland 26, Culpeper 13
Deep Run 36, J.R. Tucker 0
Denbigh 35, Kecoughtan 7
E.C. Glass 32, Rustburg 7
Eastern View 44, Chancellor 20
Essex 49, Colonial Beach 0
Fluvanna 24, Goochland 21
Franklin County 24, William Byrd 21
GW-Danville 50, Tunstall 8
Gate City 42, Central Wise 6
Giles 1, Galax 0
Grayson County 47, Auburn 0
Gretna 30, Appomattox 2
Hedgesville, W.Va. 21, Dominion 13
Heritage (Lynchburg) 35, Liberty Christian 33
Honaker 48, Northwood 30
Hopewell 26, Matoaca 20
Hurley 44, Castlewood 6
Independence 22, Gainesville 21
James River 14, Patrick County 7
Jefferson Forest 41, Brookville 13
John Handley 35, James Wood 23
Lake Braddock 35, Fairfax 0
Loudoun Valley 47, Tuscarora 0
Louisa 58, Western Albemarle 41
Luray 36, Clarke County 13
Magna Vista 42, Halifax County 0
Manchester 61, Richmond Arts 0
Maury 57, Manor High School 8
Nandua 20, West Point 0
Narrows 42, Craig County 21
Nelson County 29, Chatham 12
New Kent 45, Grafton 35
North Cross 47, Va. Episcopal 0
North Stafford 41, Stafford 0
Northside 34, Staunton River 14
Osbourn Park 24, Unity Reed 8
Parry McCluer High School 28, Bath County 12
Patrick Henry 56, Pulaski County 0
Patriot 35, Gar-Field 28
Phoebus 47, Woodside 6
PikeView, W.Va. 52, Roanoke Catholic 20
Powhatan 35, Clover Hill 8
Prince Edward County def. John Marshall, forfeit
Radford 44, Floyd County 21
Ridgeview 35, Perry Co. Central, Ky. 7
Riverbend 43, Massaponax 14
Riverheads 26, Staunton 0
Rye Cove 40, J.I. Burton 7
Salem 56, Hidden Valley 7
Sidwell Friends, D.C. 34, TJ-Alexandria 0
Skyline 43, Meridian 33
Smithfield 49, Gloucester 0
South County 20, West Potomac 7
Spotsylvania 17, James Monroe 8
Stone Bridge 58, Freedom-South Riding 0
Strasburg 56, Madison County 13
Stuarts Draft 35, Buffalo Gap 27
Sussex Central 28, Brunswick 8
Turner Ashby 41, Rocktown 0
Union 46, Abingdon 7
Warhill 36, Tabb 14
West Springfield 35, Alexandria City 0
William Fleming 46, Lord Botetourt 0
William Monroe 40, Harrisonburg 21
Wilson Memorial 47, Waynesboro 7
Woodbridge 47, Potomac 6
Woodstock Central 41, Page County 12
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Manassas Park vs. Kettle Run, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.