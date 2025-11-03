Franco-Nevada: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $287.5 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $287.5 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of $1.49 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.43 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The precious metals streaming and royalty company posted revenue of $487.7 million in the period.

