Formula Systems: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) on Thursday reported net income of $17.3 million in its third quarter.

The Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 73 cents per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $696.6 million in the period.

