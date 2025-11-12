Firefly Aerospace: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

CEDAR PARK, Texas (AP) — Firefly Aerospace Inc. (FLY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $133.4 million in its third quarter.

The Cedar Park, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.50 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, were 33 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 42 cents per share.

The space and defense technology company posted revenue of $30.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.9 million.

Firefly Aerospace expects full-year revenue in the range of $150 million to $158 million.

