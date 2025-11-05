Fidelity National: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $264 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.51 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $2.72 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.66 billion.

Fidelity National expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.74 to $5.78 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.6 billion to $10.63 billion.

