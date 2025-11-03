Farmer Mac: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $55 million. The…

The Washington-based company said it had net income of $4.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $4.52 per share.

The rural real estate lender posted revenue of $420.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $105.1 million.

Farmer Mac shares have fallen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $158.10, a drop of 14% in the last 12 months.

