EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $59.7 million in its third quarter.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 77 cents per share.

The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $966,000 in the period.

